Viventia expands Phase I Proxinium study

Viventia Biotech has received approval from Health Canada to amend its Phase I clinical trial for Proxinium (VB4-845), its antibody cancer treatment, in patients with bladder cancer to incorporate a roll-in Phase II arm.
The dose-escalating Phase I study, currently underway, has enrolled 20 patients at multiple sites across Canada and is expected to recruit another 12-16 patients before the commencement of the Phase II arm. This will include 24 additional patients who will receive Proxinium at the dosing regimen preferred out of the five being assessed in Phase I.
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