Viventia's Vicinium impresses in bladder cancer trial

Canadian privately-held biopharmaceutical company Viventia Biotech says that data from a dose-ranging trial of Vicinium, its antibody-based anticancer drug, indicates that it has impressive efficacy. Specifically, the firm reported that, in a Phase I/II study in non-invasive bladder cancer, only 7% of the participants experienced disease progression.

The Toronto-headquartered firm explained that the trial, results from which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association in California, recruited 64 patients suffering from refractory or treatment-intolerant forms of the disease. Participants were provided with escalating weekly doses of the drug for a period of six weeks.

Viventia said that, in addition to the 93% progression control rate that the agent conferred, it was also very well tolerated with no patient withdrawal or reported toxicity. Participants were also monitored in an ongoing post-therapy analysis which revealed that a sustained therapeutic response was observed at six months, with the majority of subjects remaining disease-free after one year.