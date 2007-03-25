Vivus' 4th-qtr 2006 net loss improves 20%

US drugmaker Vivus says that its net loss in the fourth quarter of 2006 improved to $801,000, or $0.02 per share, from $1.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in the like, year-ago period, despite the fact that its revenues fell to $8.3 million from $9.0 million.

According to the Mountain View, California-based firm, its smaller net loss reflects decreased operating expenses attributable to lower cost of goods sold as a result of less turnover of units, together with an overall reduction in R&D research spending, while its income was impaired by lower international product revenues and changes in reserves against sales, which do not indicate any particular trend.

2006 as a whole saw a lot of progress for Vivus' pipeline. In May 2006, the company reported positive results from a Phase II study of Qnexa, its investigational obesity therapy. In the trial, over 50% of Qnexa patients experienced 10% or more total body weight loss in 24 weeks, with a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 20.3 pounds. Also in May, Vivus posted strong data from a pivotal Phase III study of EvaMist, its novel, once-daily, transdermal estradiol spray.