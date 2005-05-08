Wednesday 19 November 2025

VIVUS completes avanafil twice-daily study

8 May 2005

California, USA-based VIVUS has announced the completion of a clinical trial evaluating the feasibility of bi-daily dosing with avanafil, its investigational oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor in development for erectile dysfunction.

Results from the open-label, pharmacokinetic study, which compared blood levels of avanafil in 15 healthy volunteers after taking a single dose of the product with those taking the drug twice daily for seven days, unveiled no significant plasma accumulation of the agent in the twice-a-day regimen when compared to the single dose. This suggests that avanafil is quickly removed from the blood stream, the firm noted.

Commenting on the findings, John Dietrich, vice president of R&D at the company, stated: "these results are encouraging and support our development strategy that avanafil may have a different profile than existing PDE5 inhibitors; however, further clinical testing will be needed to define the ultimate use of avanafil."

