Vivus completes enrollment in ED drug trial

Vivus of the USA says it has completed patient enrollment in a Phase II clinical study of its investigational drug avanafil, a highly-selective, orally-administered phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor under evaluation for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
The trial, which is multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled and parallel in design, aims to assess the safety and efficacy of a number of different doses of the agent in 298 patients, to determine the appropriate dosing regimen for Phase III evaluation.
According to the firm, earlier studies of the drug have demonstrated a rapid onset of action and a half-life of 60-90 minutes.
