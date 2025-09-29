VIVUS Filed NDA For Impotence Product

VIVUS Inc has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for MUSE (alprostadil), its intraurethral delivery system-based treatment for erectile dysfunction. Using MUSE, application of alprostadil is achieved via a disposable applicator which is inserted approximately one inch into the urethra. Alprostadil delivered by intrapenile injection has been approved for treating impotence in the USA since 1995, in the form of Pharmacia & Upjohn's Caverject.
