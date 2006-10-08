Vivus files EvaMist NDA with FDA

Vivus, a California, USA-based pharmaceutical company, says that it has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting approval for EvaMist, a once-daily estradiol spray, as a treatment for vasomotor symptoms associated with the menopause.

Earlier this year (Marketletter May 15), the firm announced Phase III trial results, which showed that the drug brought about a statistically-significant reduction in the number and severity of moderate and severe hot flashes across the ranges of doses tested. In addition, the study, which was conducted under the FDA's special protocol assessment requirements, showed that the product was non-irritating, not transferred to other people and invisible after drying.

Leland Wilson, the company's president, said that the clinical results achieved by EvaMist were impressive, and that the firm was eager to bring this highly effective product to market.