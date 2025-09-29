Vivus get Approvable Letter For MUSE

- Vivus has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for MUSE (alprostadil for injection) in the treatment of impotence. It is a synthetic form of prostaglandin E1, a vasodilator. Vivus plans to market the product in the USA, while Astra AB will market and sell MUSE in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The company filed for marketing authorization with the UK Medicines Control Agency in September.
