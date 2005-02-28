Vivus' testosterone spray for women with sexual desire disorder?

Clinical data from a Phase II study of Vivus' Testosterone Metered-Dose Transdermal Spray indicate that the product significantly increases the number of satisfactory sexual events in premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Results from the 28-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study of 261 premenopausal women with low serum testosterone and low libido showed a statistically-significant (p<0.05) increase in the number of satisfactory sexual events at week 16 for the second highest dose of testosterone MDTS compared to placebo. Moreover, a positive trend was observed in all treatment groups from week four compared with baseline and, in the most effective treatment group, the number of satisfactory sexual events more than doubled.

In addition, no serious adverse events resulting in discontinuation of the study occurred in any subject receiving testosterone MDTS. The most common side effect was a mild increase in hair growth, resulting in only two patients withdrawing from the study, both in the highest-dose group. The incidence of skin irritation was very low and reported as mild, the group said.