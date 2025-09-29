Voluntary generic Prescribing In Finland

Voluntary generic prescribing is to be introduced in Finland from march 1, the Ministry of Social Affairs and health has announced, but it adds that it has no plans to introduce generic substitution. Pharmacists will be required in future to dispense the cheapest or one of the cheapest products available; previously they were only permitted to dispense a generic if the doctor had written G on the prescription form.
