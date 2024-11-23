Volvo Names P&J Selling Price

- Volvo has named the price at which it is to sell two-thirds of its stake in Pharmacia & Upjohn, its stake falling from 14.1% to 4.7%. If the overallotment option is completed, this stake will fall to 3.3%, and will take the amount raised to $2.1 billion. It is to sell the stock at $40 per share, with the total offer worth $1.84 billion.