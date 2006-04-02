Von Eschenbach FDA nomination ball-game kicks off with row over Plan B drug

The nomination of the US Food and Drug Administration's Acting Commissioner, Andrew von Eschenbach, to the position on a permanent basis has become embroiled in the federal government agency's decision to refuse Pom-ona, New York-based drugmaker Barr Laboratories' oral contraceptive Plan B (levonorgestrel) permission for over-the-counter sale. In August last year, Dr von Eschenbach's predecessor, Lester Crawford, overruled his scientific advisors to issue a non-approvable letter to Barr for Plan B.

The rejection was hailed by anti-abortion campaign groups, such as the Concerned Women for America, as one of the highlights of 2005. Critics of Dr Lester's decision claimed that such a decision was unprecedented.

The US Senate has referred the nomination to its Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which may hold a series of hearings. However, two minority party representatives on the committee have already publicly placed a "hold" on Dr von Eschenbach's appointment, over the issue of Plan B approval. Given the composition of the committee, the fact that several of its members (as well as a third of all Senators) are up for primary selection and re-election later this year, the temptation to turn the FDA nomination into a political contest will be hard to resist.