Voyager-Durect Alzheimer therapy enters Phase I

Voyager Pharmaceutical Corp of the USA and drug-delivery technology firm Durect have announced completion of enrollment for trials of their jointly-developed treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
50 male patients will take part in the Phase I clinical trial. Durect's Durin subcutaneous implant will be used to provide the sustained release delivery platform for Voyager's compound, leuprolide acetate. The synthetic hormone is currently used to alleviate late-stage prostate cancer but Voyager has been developing it as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
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