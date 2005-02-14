Voyager-Durect Alzheimer therapy enters Phase I

Voyager Pharmaceutical Corp of the USA and drug-delivery technology firm Durect have announced completion of enrollment for trials of their jointly-developed treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

50 male patients will take part in the Phase I clinical trial. Durect's Durin subcutaneous implant will be used to provide the sustained release delivery platform for Voyager's compound, leuprolide acetate. The synthetic hormone is currently used to alleviate late-stage prostate cancer but Voyager has been developing it as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.