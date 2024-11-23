VUAB Privatization

- The Czech National Property Fund is proposing the direct sale of the Vykumny Ustav Antibiotik a Biottransformaci antibiotics research institute in the Czech Republic, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. VUAB, which was established in 1949, employs 530 people. The firm is best known for its product ephedrine, of which VUAB is the second largest producer in Europe, with an annual output of 150 tonnes.
