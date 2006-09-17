Vyortin reduces apo-B and CRP levels in study

US drugmakers Merck & Co and Schering-Plough say that data from two clinical studies show that Vyortin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) reduces the level of two proteins associated with increased risk of atherosclerosis. Specifically, the reported results showed that the drug, which is branded as Inegy in the European Union, lowers the levels of apolipoprotein-B containing lipoproteins as well as C-reactive protein in hypercholesterolemia patients.

The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, also showed that the drug provided additional incremental CRP and LDL-C lowering than was achieved by simvastatin alone.