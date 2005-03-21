Vytorin beats Lipitor in high-risk patients

Data presented at the American Cardiology Association's annual meeting held in Orlando, USA, revealed that Merck & Co and Schering-Plough's Vytorin (ezetimibe) appears to be more effective in reducing low-density lipoprotein, or bad cholesterol, than Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), the world's top selling drug.

The six-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind head-to-head study of 1,902 people with high cholesterol had eight arms, and was designed to compare the LDL-lowering effects of the two drugs at a variety of doses.