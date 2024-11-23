W German Hospital Costs' First-Ever Fall

Hospital costs in the western German states fell 0.7% to 64.5 billionDeutschemarks ($35.9 billion) in 1996, the first decline registered in the history of the Federal Republic.

Konrad Regler, chairman of the Bavarian Hospitals Association, said the number of patients nationwide rose 7.8% last year to 15 million, while the average length of stay fell 8.3% to less than 11 days.