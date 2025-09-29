W-L's Diabetes Drug Backed For US Approval

Warner-Lambert's Rezulin (troglitazone) has been unanimously recommended for approval by a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee for the treatment of type II, or non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. This was despite the fact that there were limited data available for review and it is only a narrow indication, commented analysts at Goldman Sachs.

If all goes well, Rezulin will be the first of a new class of drugs to be approved for diabetes, and one which the FDA's representatives at the committee meeting refered to as "a novel approach to treating diabetes....which shows great promise." The analysts anticipate that Rezulin will be approved in the USA in early 1997 and will generate sales of $1 billion.

The panel has recommended that Rezulin be approved for NIDDM patients who are currently taking insulin and whose blood glucose control is not satisfactory, and who have failed on at least one oral diabetes drug prior to being on insulin. The majority of the panel members agreed that the drug would extend beyond this narrow indication to have a wider, off-label use.