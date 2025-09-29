Monday 29 September 2025

W-Lambert And Schering-Plough Merger Targets?

25 March 1996

US pharmaceutical industry analysts see Warner-Lambert and Schering-Plough as prime take-over or merger candidates because of their relatively small size in an industry moving toward larger and more competitive companies.

These companies are the two always mentioned, according to Adam Greene of Gruntal & Co, since they are "small in comparison" with other drug companies. Both firms' share prices hit 52-week highs after news of the Sandoz-Ciba merger was announced (Marketletters passim). Neither company would comment on merger and acquisition speculation, other than one Warner-Lambert spokesperson saying that W-L continues to pursue its strategy of "developing new products, taking existing products into new markets and seeking common-sense alliances."

Speculation about a W-L takeover cooled in January with news that insiders had sold shares worth $11.9 million, and analysts explained that insiders wouldn't sell shares if they knew a deal was close. The firm's stock price has increased steadily since August last year and the Pharmacia & Upjohn merger.

