Wakamoto: half year results

- Wakamoto had an improved performance in the mid-term reporting period ended September 1995. Sales were 5.5 billion yen, up 5.9%. Operating profits rose 45.5% to 483 million yen, current profits were 487 million yen, an increase of 48%, and net profits advanced 57.6% to 249 million yen. For the full year, the firm forecasts sales of 10.7 billion yen, operating profits of 800 million yen, current profits are expected to reach 800 million yen, and net profits should be 400 million yen. Full-year earnings per share will be 11.2 yen. The company noted that it had achieved higher margins due to falling costs of raw materials.
