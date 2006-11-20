"War on drugmakers" fear as jostling for the launch of the 110th Congress begins

The battle for the hearts and minds of the American public has begun, and is likely to see the newly-formed Democratic party majority in both houses of the US Congress take on what it sees as "profiteering" branded drugmakers (Marketletter November 13). Already, a flyer issued by the Washington DC-based American Shareholders Association is circulating, claiming that the likely House of Representatives Leader, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California), has "a lifetime record of failed leadership on welfare reform," adding that "San Francisco liberal Nancy Pelosi has been flat out wrong on EVERY issue during her tenure in Congress." The leaflet clearly aims to compare Ms Pelosi's dire warnings about welfare reform in 1996 (which turned out to be unfounded), with her recent statements on prescription drugs and health care.

As if confirmation were needed that it is not only pharmaceutical companies that feel themselves to be targeted by the new majority, the Consumers Union, a campaigning organization that covers all areas of consumer rights, picked "spiraling drug costs" as the very first item in its "to-do-list" for the Democrats.

The CU's president, Jim Guest, in a statement congratulating the change of House majority, said: "we are confident that by challenging marketplace practices that drive up the prices of essential products like prescription drugs, gasoline and home heating fuels, new leaders in Congress are creating an environment that responds to consumers' pocketbook needs." However, as the prices of gasoline and heating fuels are largely determined by world prices that are beyond the control of Congress, prescription drugs become all the more likely to be the focus of an activist policy agenda.