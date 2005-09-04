Wednesday 19 November 2025

Warner Chilcott renews contract with Dendrite

4 September 2005

Dendrite International, a provider of sales, marketing, clinical and compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, says that Warner Chilcott, a specialty drugmaker focused on women's health care and dermatology, has signed a three-year contract extension with the firm. The company is also upgrading its existing sales force automation solution by becoming an early adopter of Dendrite's newly-enhanced First Source sales applications suite.

The enhanced version of Dendrite's solution suite, which is designed for the specific needs of pharmaceutical and other life science companies, enables Warner Chilcott's sales representatives to take advantage of Dendrite's human-centered designed front-end. Dendrite's First Source sales applications solution is built on a technology platform constructed on Microsoft's NET technology to maximize both enterprise integration and productivity.

Warner Chilcott is adopting several components of the solution suite, including Mobile Intelligence 4.1 on TabletPC and Analyzer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze