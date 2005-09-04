Warner Chilcott renews contract with Dendrite

Dendrite International, a provider of sales, marketing, clinical and compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, says that Warner Chilcott, a specialty drugmaker focused on women's health care and dermatology, has signed a three-year contract extension with the firm. The company is also upgrading its existing sales force automation solution by becoming an early adopter of Dendrite's newly-enhanced First Source sales applications suite.

The enhanced version of Dendrite's solution suite, which is designed for the specific needs of pharmaceutical and other life science companies, enables Warner Chilcott's sales representatives to take advantage of Dendrite's human-centered designed front-end. Dendrite's First Source sales applications solution is built on a technology platform constructed on Microsoft's NET technology to maximize both enterprise integration and productivity.

Warner Chilcott is adopting several components of the solution suite, including Mobile Intelligence 4.1 on TabletPC and Analyzer.