Warner Chilcott's low-dose femhrt approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved UK drugmaker Warner Chilcott's low-dose femhrt (0.5mg norethindrone acetate and 2.5mcg of ethinyl estradiol) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis. This new formulation contains half the dose of the currently marketed-version, and is due for launch in the second quarter of 2005, the company said.
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