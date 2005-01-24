Warner Chilcott's low-dose femhrt approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved UK drugmaker Warner Chilcott's low-dose femhrt (0.5mg norethindrone acetate and 2.5mcg of ethinyl estradiol) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis. This new formulation contains half the dose of the currently marketed-version, and is due for launch in the second quarter of 2005, the company said.