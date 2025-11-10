Warner-Lambert Fined Over Epilepsy Drug

Warner-Lambert has agreed to pay $10 million to settle criminal charges that it failed to tell US Food and Drug Administration regulators about stability problems with its epilepsy drug Dilantin (phenytoin) and other medications. The company pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted that between 1990 and 1992, it failed to disclose problems with the formulation stability of the drug, contravening the US Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The US government did not have any evidence that patients suffered health consequences as a result of the infringement, and W-L has been permitted to keep producing Dilantin under special FDA approval, but will not resume production of three other drugs, Parsidol (profenamine) for Parkinson's and the thyroid hormone products Euthroid and Proloid.

A federal grand jury has also indicted Allan Doane, a former W-L vice president for quality control; he has been charged with conspiracy, shipping adulterated Dilantin and obstructing the FDA. He faces penalties of as much as 19 years in prison and $1.25 million in fines.