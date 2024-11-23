Warner-Lambert license product to Himmel Group

- The Himmel Group has licensed Warner-Lambert's Bromo Seltzer analgesic/antacid product and says it plans to revive its flagging sales with a comprehensive advertising campaign. Himmel chief Martin Himmel said that, as he has done with other tired brands, he intends to invest heavily in radio and television commercials with the aim of achieving $50 million in sales over the next five years. Last year the product's sales were just $1.7 million.