Warner-Lambert license product to Himmel Group

- The Himmel Group has licensed Warner-Lambert's Bromo Seltzer analgesic/antacid product and says it plans to revive its flagging sales with a comprehensive advertising campaign. Himmel chief Martin Himmel said that, as he has done with other tired brands, he intends to invest heavily in radio and television commercials with the aim of achieving $50 million in sales over the next five years. Last year the product's sales were just $1.7 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze