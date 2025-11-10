Warner-Lambert Licenses Onyx Tech

Warner-Lambert and Onyx Pharmaceuticals of the USA have signed a three-year research and development agreement to find new therapeutics based on Onyx' program in cell cycle regulation.

The agreement provides for Onyx to receive an upfront research fee and an equity investment, as well as milestone payments and royalties on eventual product sales. W-L's Parke-Davis division will receive exclusive worldwide marketing rights to products emerging from the collaboration, with the exception of Japan. While specific financial terms were not disclosed, total payments prior to commercialization could reach $25 million.

This is the second major collaboration for Onyx. Last May, Bayer AG's US subsidiary Miles Laboratories signed an agreement with the firm for a five-year R&D program with the objective of discovering new drugs which inhibit the ras oncogene and prevent tumor growth (Marketletter May 9, 1994).