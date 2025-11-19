Warner-Lambert's cefdinir: new findings

- Warner-Lambert's cefdinir is as effective as cephalexin in the treatment of skin and soft tissue infections, and is comparable in efficacy to SmithKline Beecham's Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanate) in the treatment of otitis media, according to two studies presented at ICAAC. The company, which licenses the antibiotic from Fujisawa of Japan, intends to file a New Drug Application for the product in the USA by June 1996, according to the Pink Sheet.