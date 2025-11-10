Warner-Lambert: Value As Acquisition?

The day after Warner-Lambert agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle charges that it hid quality control problems with Dilantin (phenytoin; Marketletter December 4) from the US Food and Drug Administration, the firm's share price climbed (see pages 8 and 9). This has happened, say analysts, because investors are more interested in the company's value as an acquisition than as an operating company.

"Bad news is good news for the takeover specialist....people are looking at Warner-Lambert as the next American Cyanamid, the next takeover target," said analyst David Saks of US broker Gruntal & Co. The fine is seen as a "validation that there are some serious problems at Warner-Lambert, he said, since "one doesn't get censured and fined for minor offences." He labelled the concealment of quality control problems from the FDA as "an embarrassment" that has increased pressure on the company to be seen as a potential target for takeover.

Edward Froelich of the Pershing & Co division of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette agreed that "people are interested in Warner-Lambert more for what they can attract than for growth." While no strong buyers seem to be on the horizon now, he noted that this is not deterring investors. However, he added that one can "grow awfully old waiting."