Warning Of Indian World Trade "Isolation"

With parliamentary approval of India's new patent regime still awaited nearly a year after the country joined the World Trade Organization, there are fears that India may face isolation in its international trade dealings.

After the government's failure to get the Patents Act 1970 amending bill adopted in the Upper House during the budget session it was expected to be taken up in the monsoon session, but failed to find a place on the order paper. It has now been referred to a select committee and may be taken up, with changes to meet opposition criticisms, during a fourweek winter session due to be convened November 27.

Mr B K Zutshi, India's former ambassador to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, told a workshop on intellectual property rights organized by the Associated Chamber of Commerce that India may become isolated for not honoring its commitments to intellectual property rights. While there is no immediate threat of action, he said it is in India's interests to harmonize its patent law with international standards. Mr Zutshi was optimistic that the bill will get through.