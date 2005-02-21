Warning over access to genetic resources

Proposals for a patent-based regime to regulate access to genetic resources could inhibit efforts to protect biodiversity and undermine health in developing countries, according to a new report published by the Australian Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Study Centre.

"We all agree that preserving the world's biodiversity is an important goal but, if we get this wrong, it could be a lose- lose result," warned Alan Oxley, chairman of the Australian APEC Study Centre. The study was released during a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity's Working Group on Access and Benefit Sharing of bio-resources; the Group is negotiating an international regime on access to genetic resources.