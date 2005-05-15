Washington DC council OKs compulsory licensing

A controversial measure allowing the District of Columbia to seek a compulsory license to let the US city of Washington's Department of Health give a patent to a generic firm, if the price of a drug sold to the city is deemed excessive, has been approved unanimously by the city council on its first reading.
The Prescription Drug Compulsory Manufacture License Act of 2005 was first introduced in February by Councilman David Catania. He then amended it, as a storm over the use of "eminent domain" to take the patents in the original bill led him to move to using the city's Consumer Protection Procedures Act; the city could not act to take over the patent unless the mayor declared a health emergency, reports the Washington Business Journal.
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