Watson In Chinese JV

Watson Pharmaceuticals of the USA and Changzhou No 4 Pharmaceutical Factory are forming two joint ventures. In the first, Changzhou Watson will build one plant in China for the production of drugs and related products to be marketed outside China through Watson. A second JV, Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical, will provide raw materials to Changzhou Watson.

The latter will be 87.5% owned by Watson and 12.5% owned by Changzhou. The second JV will be 25% owned by Watson and 75% by Changzhou. Total investment by Watson is around $9 million.