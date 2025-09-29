Watson In Chinese JV

Watson Pharmaceuticals of the USA and Changzhou No 4 Pharmaceutical Factory are forming two joint ventures. In the first, Changzhou Watson will build one plant in China for the production of drugs and related products to be marketed outside China through Watson. A second JV, Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical, will provide raw materials to Changzhou Watson.
The latter will be 87.5% owned by Watson and 12.5% owned by Changzhou. The second JV will be 25% owned by Watson and 75% by Changzhou. Total investment by Watson is around $9 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze