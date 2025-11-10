US-based generic drugmaker Watson has made a $606.5 million offer to acquire Circa (formerly Bolar Pharmaceuticals), the main asset of which is royalties from Somerset's Eldepryl (selegiline), with 1994 sales of $124 million, and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Dilacor XR (diltiazem), with turnover of $128 million. In addition, Watson would benefit from a larger production capacity and an expanded research program. Circa, also a part generics company, has in its product range generic glipizide, a nitroglycerin patch and three over-the-counter products - chlorpheniramine, pseudoephedrine and miconazole.

David Saks of Gruntal & Co feels the combined company will continue to grow rapidly. "This deal makes both companies stronger and less vulnerable in the fastest-growing market in the pharmaceutical industry," he said, adding that "while there is competition, it is comparably small in ferocity." For Circa, this is a dream deal, according to Hemant Shah of HKS & Co, since its shareholders get to cash out. In the longer term, it is a disaster and only a marriage of convenience, he added.

Mr Shah predicted that Hydrocordone, Dilacor XL and Eldepryl, which make up about 80% of the company's combined profits, will have a dramatic increase in competition next year, with sales plummeting. In 1995, he noted, the merger will have a positive effect, but next year there will be a disaster when exclusive rights to Eldepryl lapse in June.