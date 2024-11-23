Watson's Condylox Gel Approved In USA

Watson Pharmaceuticals' has received approval in the USA to marketCondylox Gel 0.5% (podofilox) for the treatment of external genital and perianal warts. The product is expected to be launched in the second quarter of fiscal 1997. Condylox 0.5% Topical Solution has been available in the USA since 1991, with sales of $10 million in 1996. The new product is easier to apply than the solution and is also indicated for perianal warts, says the company.