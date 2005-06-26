Watson starts enrollment in silodosin Ph III trial

US specialty drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals has initiated Phase III clinical studies of silodosin, a novel alpha(1)-adrenoceptor antagonist with high uroselectivity under evaluation for the treatment of signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The primary objective of these trials is to demonstrate that the effectiveness of 8mg silodosin given once daily for 12 weeks is superior to placebo for the relief of BPH symptoms, as measured by a baseline-to-endpoint change in the total score of the International Prostate Symptom Score-1, the group said.