Weak First Quarter For Degussa
Group sales at Degussa, a German chemicals, pharmaceuticals and precious metals group, were 19% down in the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 1995 to 3 billion Deutschemarks ($2 billion). Earnings for the quarter were up 2% to 96 million marks. Turnover of the group's pharmaceutical business was down 2% to 530 million marks, but there was said to have been "a pleasing improvement in earnings." Pharmaceutical unit Asta Medica produced markedly better results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze