Weak performance at TAP takes its toll on Takeda's FY to March 2005

Japan's leading drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, has reported a modest decline in consolidated recurring income for the fiscal year to March 2005, due to a weak operating performance by TAP Pharmaceutical Products, its joint venture with Abbott Laboratories, and a consequent drop in equity income from the JV.
Total revenues increased 3.4% year-on-year to 1,123.0 billion yen ($10.44 billion) and exceeded the group's target of 1,110 billion yen, led by growth of major products in Japan and Europe. Japanese sales were up 6.4% to 644.6 billion yen, overcoming the April 2004 drug reimbursement price reduction. Overseas sales were up 3.6% at 478.4 billion yen, despite the negative impact of the yen's appreciation against the US dollar, which cut sales 13.5 billion yen.
Operating income was up 3.7% to 385.3 billion yen but undershot the plan of 390.0 billion yen. Recurring income fell 0.9% to 442.1 billion yen, which was below the target of 450.0 billion yen. Net income fell 2.7% to 277.4 billion yen and undershot the target slightly, reflecting net extraordinary expenses of 800.0 billion yen associated with bulk vitamin and other cartel cases.
