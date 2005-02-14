Weak $ takes its toll on Schering AG's 4th-qtr sales, but profit rises 23%

Berlin, Germany-based Schering AG, despite posting a small downturn in fourth-quarter 2004 sales mainly as a result of the US dollar's weakness, managed to turn in strong profit growth. Nevertheless, the company's share price dipped 0.5% in morning trading on the day of the announcement, February 9.

Turnover for the reporting quarter slipped 1.0% to 1.26 billion euros ($1.62 billion), while pretax profit was up 13.0% at 161.0 million euros and net earnings rose 23.0% to 118.0 million euros, or 0.62 euros per share, up 24.0%.