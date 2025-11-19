Wednesday 19 November 2025

WELLCOME'S RHEOTHRx CUTS INFARCT SIZE

10 April 1994

The results of a Phase II trial of Wellcome's RheothRx (poloxamer 188) indicate that the drug is able to reduce infarct size by 38% when used as an adjunct to thrombolysis (with either streptokinase or tissue plasminogen activator) in patients following a myocardial infarction. Wellcome licensed rights to the drug from US company CytRx in April 1990.

RheothRx or placebo was administered to the 114 patients who completed the study as a 48-hour continuous infusion, initiated within six hours of the onset of chest pain. Single-photon emission computer tomography (SPECT) imaging was used to measure the patients' myocardial area at risk and infarct size, using DuPont Merck's Cardiolite imaging agent.

At discharge, the 75 patients who received RheothRx had a median infarct size of 16%, compared to 26% in the placebo group. There were also fewer reinfarctions in the actively-treated patients (1% versus 13%), and use of RheothRx was not associated with a higher rate of bleeding complications, although four patients showed evidence of raised serum creatinine levels. The study was small, however, and there was no statistical difference in short-term death rates.

