WELLCOME'S SHARE PRICE WOES

Despite an interim results announcement that looked in line with expectations (Marketletter March 28), the share price of UK drug company Wellcome took an 8%-9% tumble last week.
The reasons for this are that underlying growth is not good, having fallen to 3.5%, sales of the antiAIDS drug Retrovir (zidovudine) have declined due to adverse publicity, particularly in the USA, sales of Zovirax (aciclovir), Wellcome's antiherpes agent, are now facing competition, and the company has announced that it has discontinued development of 882C, a follow-up antiherpes drug that was in advanced clinical trials (see page 19). Furthermore, this kind of downward movement in the share price is not a new experience for Wellcome, as the decline last year made the stock the worst FT-SE 100 performer in 1993.
Wellcome has also said that there will be job cuts over the next 12 months. Staff numbers in the UK will be reduced by around 350 from the current level of 5,400, and in the USA, similar cuts are likely to be made to a workforce of around 4,000.
