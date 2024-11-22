WELLCOME SELL-OFF SANCTIONED

The Wellcome Trust has received the sanction of the UK High Court to reduce its stake in the UK-based pharmaceutical concern, Wellcome, from 73.6% to 25%. The court said the Trust could sell up to 417 million shares.

The Trust is a medical charity and is planning to sell a large share of its holding in Wellcome in a sale expected to take place this summer. The sales should attract interest from overseas (Marketletter March 9). The Trust was first established by Sir Henry Wellcome.