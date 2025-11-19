Wellferon Increases Survival In CML

Wellcome UK has reported that its human interferon alpha product, Wellferon, significantly increases life expectancy in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. The data comes from a 587-patient, Medical Research Council trial published in The Lancet (June 2).
The MRC researchers said that patients who received Wellferon (overall mean dose 22.6 MU/week) lived almost two years longer than a control group on standard chemotherapy. Mean survival was five years and one month, versus three years and four months. The five-year survival rate was 52% for the Wellferon group and 34% in the active control group.
Expanded Target Population? One significant finding was that Wellferon treatment was beneficial, even in patients who did not experience a reduction in the number of cells with the Philadelphia chromosomal abnormality. Although the cytogenic responders lived longer than non-responders, both the groups did better than controls. Prior to this, it was thought that only cytogenics should be treated with interferon alpha.
