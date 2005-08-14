WENR to merge with St Paul Pharma

US firm WENR Corp says that it has signed a letter of intent to merge with St Paul Pharmaceutical, a Puerto Rican-based company. The parties anticipate closing within 90 days. Financial terms were not disclosed.

St Paul is incorporated in Puerto Rico and authorized to do business in California. It has operations in Garden Grove, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and also Vietnam. It is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the manufacture and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals, generic over-the-counter medicines and vitamin supplements.

WENR is a holding company that acquires technology and technology companies. It provides senior management assistance for product and market development and secures working capital.