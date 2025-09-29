What Future For Biotechnology At AHP?

While American Home Products hasn't decided what it wants to do with its biotechnology investments in the US firms Genetics Institute and Immunex, some immediate benefits could come from eliminating overlapping research programs at the companies, according to Al Rauch, of US broker A G Edwards.

GI, which has been mostly an R&D company, could use Immunex' experienced marketing staff to launch some of its promising new products, he said. However, Alex To of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette cautioned that the overlap between the two firms is somewhat overstated and if one looks at the pipeline, there is "relatively little overlap." Both companies are working on drugs that fight infection and promote clotting in chemotherapy patients, it is noted.

AHP was rebuffed when it tried to buy the rest of Immunex last year, but has an option to buy, at a gradually escalating price, the remaining 38% of GI's shares by the end of this year. Its bid for Immunex has kept the stock in a holding pattern, but the GI option has meant a near doubling of the stock price in the last six months.