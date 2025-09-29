Monday 29 September 2025

What Future For Synthelabo In The USA?

21 April 1996

In 1995, 8% of French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo's group sales, which amounted to 9.3 billion French francs ($1.8 billion; Marketletter April 15), derived from North America. US sales of prescription products were 609 million francs, up 68.3% on a comparable basis. The company is very much Europe-focused, with 40% of sales coming from its domestic market, France, and 31% from the rest of Europe.

The firm has a joint venture in the USA, Lorex Pharmaceuticals, with Monsanto's drug business G D Searle, which holds a controlling stake of 51%. Lorex achieved turnover last year of $204 million, 49% of which is consolidated by Synthelabo. Herve Guerin, chairman and chief executive of Synthelabo, said that the firm has 18 months in which to make a decision about future geographic expansion in the USA. The agreement with Searle gives Synthelabo the option of taking full control of its US activities from the year 2000.

As Mr Guerin sees it, there are three choices. Synthelabo can stay with its current partner Searle, it can end its relationship with Searle and go alone, or it can end the relationship with Searle and find other partners.

