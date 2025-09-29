What Future For Synthelabo In The USA?

In 1995, 8% of French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo's group sales, which amounted to 9.3 billion French francs ($1.8 billion; Marketletter April 15), derived from North America. US sales of prescription products were 609 million francs, up 68.3% on a comparable basis. The company is very much Europe-focused, with 40% of sales coming from its domestic market, France, and 31% from the rest of Europe.
The firm has a joint venture in the USA, Lorex Pharmaceuticals, with Monsanto's drug business G D Searle, which holds a controlling stake of 51%. Lorex achieved turnover last year of $204 million, 49% of which is consolidated by Synthelabo. Herve Guerin, chairman and chief executive of Synthelabo, said that the firm has 18 months in which to make a decision about future geographic expansion in the USA. The agreement with Searle gives Synthelabo the option of taking full control of its US activities from the year 2000.
As Mr Guerin sees it, there are three choices. Synthelabo can stay with its current partner Searle, it can end its relationship with Searle and go alone, or it can end the relationship with Searle and find other partners.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze