What Role For Euro Distributors In Health Care Info Networks?

Cost-containment drives, the rise of managed care and its associated tools, and the integration of these processes into European health care systems are beginning to have a significant impact on the suppliers operating the distribution channels that sustain them, notes a new report from Datamonitor, entitled Information Technology in Distribution, available through the Marketletter offices.

As the most fundamental requirement of the new health care environment, the collection and collation of disease-related pharmacoeconomic data is likely to create significant opportunities for the evolving pharmaceutical distribution chain. Datamonitor's report proposes three potential models which explore the future role of health care data and the relationship of pharmaceutical distributors: