WHAT THE INDUSTRY NEEDS FROM ICH III

The pharmaceutical industry must come to the steering committee meeting of the International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), scheduled for March 1994 in Tokyo, with a clear shopping list of what drug manufacturers would like to see achieved at ICH III, to be held in Yokohama, Japan, on November 27-30, 1995, says Margaret Cone, vice president of scientific affairs at the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations.

She told Management Forum's annual pharmaceutical industry meeting in London recently (Marketletters December 6 & 13) that ICH I, II and III are major international events which act as a focus for harmonization activities, and report on progress in this area. They represent a unique opportunity for the industry to get round the table with regulators, but she pointed out that despite the title they are not actually international but are in fact tripartite, representing Europe, Japan and the USA.

The objectives of ICH are: - to identify the differences in the technical requirements for product regulation in the European Union, the USA and Japan which cause duplication or inefficiency; - to provide forum for dialogue between regulatory authorities and the pharmaceutical industry to address these issues; and - to make recommendations on practical ways to achieve greater harmonization in the interpretation and application of technical guidelines and requirements for registration. Ms Cone commented that these recommendations must be action-oriented, representing changes to the guidelines, but added that this is not about harmonizing drug regulation, which is still a very long way off.