...While Firm Gets Fast-Track Approval For Casodex In USA

Zeneca has been granted accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Casodex (bicalutamide), its new antiandrogen drug, for use in combination with a luteinizing hormone releasing hormone analog for the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer. The application for the product was processed in just over 12 months.

Zeneca notes that Casodex has a potential dosing advantage over Schering-Plough's Eulexin (flutamide), currently the only approved antiandrogen for prostate cancer in the USA. The drug is given in a once-daily dose, compared to Eulexin's three-times daily regimen. S-P has initiated legal proceedings in an attempt to prevent Casodex from impacting on Eulexin sales, but in the latest development, Zeneca signed a deal with Roussel-Uclaf, an involuntary litigant cited in the writ, which may weaken S-P's case. R-U has granted Zeneca a non-exclusive license to a use patent, similar to the one held by S-P, which should allow Zeneca to use Casodex with LHRH agonists.

As is usual in accelerated approvals, the FDA has asked Zeneca to submit data from ongoing studies, including one comparing Casodex and Eulexin. Casodex is one of three new cancer drugs emerging from Zeneca's in-house pipeline; the others are Tomudex (ZD1694) for colorectal cancer and Arimidex (anastrozole), which has just been launched in the UK (Marketletter September 25) and which will be reviewed by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on October 16.