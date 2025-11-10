...While Schering's Betaferon Is Cleared In The EU
Schering AG's Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) has been approved in the European Union for the relapsing-remitting form of multiple sclerosis. The product will be launched in all the member states of the EU within the next few months, according to Schering.
The product is already on the market in the USA, Canada, Switzerland and Cyprus. It is also approved for marketing in Australia, New Zealand and Israel, and will be launched in these countries at the beginning of 1996. Schering expects worldwide sales of the drug to reach 380 million Deutschemarks ($264 million) in 1995. In the first nine months of the year sales amounted to 290 million marks. Now that the way is clear for the launch of the product in the EU, Schering has revised its 1996 sales forecasts to 600-650 million marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze