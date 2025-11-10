...While Schering's Betaferon Is Cleared In The EU

Schering AG's Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) has been approved in the European Union for the relapsing-remitting form of multiple sclerosis. The product will be launched in all the member states of the EU within the next few months, according to Schering.

The product is already on the market in the USA, Canada, Switzerland and Cyprus. It is also approved for marketing in Australia, New Zealand and Israel, and will be launched in these countries at the beginning of 1996. Schering expects worldwide sales of the drug to reach 380 million Deutschemarks ($264 million) in 1995. In the first nine months of the year sales amounted to 290 million marks. Now that the way is clear for the launch of the product in the EU, Schering has revised its 1996 sales forecasts to 600-650 million marks.