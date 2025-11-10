White House Budget Principles

With a new round of negotiations on the US budget starting last week, and a mid-December deadline for another government shutdown, White House chief of staff leon Panetta has written to House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and the House and Senate budget committee chairmen, outlining the principles that President Clinton would demand in a balanced-budget agreement. The letter was a response to a request from Congressional leaders for specific recommendations for Pres Clinton on how to balance the budget in seven years.

Mr Panetta said Medicaid must be maintained as "a national guarantee of specific and adequate benefits" for low-income families with children, people with disabilities and the elderly. One senior White House official said this meant the Administration wanted Medicaid to be preserved as an entitlement program, and another said the letter was the clearest signal yet that the Administration would fight to keep the program as an entitlement. The Republican plan would convert money now spent on the program to lump-grants for the states, with only minimal supervision, on health care for the poor.

Mr Panetta said any budget agreement must protect Medicare beneficiaries from increases beyond current law and programmatic changes that would drive up their overall health costs. The President also requires that "resources available for each Medicare beneficiary keep pace with growth in private health care costs," and that hospitals in underserved rural and urban areas get enough money to remain viable. This seems to rule out any compromise affecting premiums, including a new, higher tier for wealthier beneficiaries, as recommended by Republicans and also by a coalition of moderate and conservative House Democrats.